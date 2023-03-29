Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $40.03 million and $2.85 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s genesis date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,400,279,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,150,044,272 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

