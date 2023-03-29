Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Cut to $5.50

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SYBX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,407. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Synlogic by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synlogic by 110.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 20.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Synlogic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

