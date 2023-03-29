Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Short Interest Up 681.8% in March

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 681.8% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tabcorp Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of TACBY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.0157 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is 87.15%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

