Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,360,000 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 22,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.13. 4,133,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,202,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.20. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $109.75. The stock has a market cap of $482.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

