Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Boosted by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $470.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

