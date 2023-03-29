TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the business services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

TD SYNNEX has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TD SYNNEX has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TD SYNNEX to earn $12.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.15. 159,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,440. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock valued at $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,071,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

