TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Raymond James

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

NYSE:SNX traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.84. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,135,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 742,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,308,000 after buying an additional 107,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

