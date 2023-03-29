TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cfra

Cfra reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.78.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. 332,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,978. TD SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.81 and a 200 day moving average of $95.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,879,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $839,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,018,000 after purchasing an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,921,000 after buying an additional 125,192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 18.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,410,000 after buying an additional 205,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,017,000 after buying an additional 64,912 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

