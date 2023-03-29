Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of TIKK remained flat at $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 325. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a negative return on equity of 89.46% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

