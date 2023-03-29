Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,926.44

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,926.44 ($23.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,958 ($24.06). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,934 ($23.76), with a volume of 87,884 shares traded.

Telecom Plus Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,923.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,059.16. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,305.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Telecom Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.