Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

ATUUF remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Tenaz Energy Company Profile

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It conducts development of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

