Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Short Interest Update

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
ATUUF remained flat at $1.53 during trading on Wednesday. Tenaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.
Tenaz Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenaz Energy (ATUUF)
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
- Visa: Turnkey Investment to Finance Inflation-Tightened Wallets
- Three Pullback Opportunities in Tech Right Now
- Micron Technology Goes on Breakout Watch
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.