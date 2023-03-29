Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several brokerages have recently commented on TERN. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

