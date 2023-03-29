Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TERN opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $402.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the last quarter.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
