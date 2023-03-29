Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Up 2,766.7% in March

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 2,766.7% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tesco Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSCDY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. Tesco has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesco from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 270 ($3.32) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Featured Articles

