Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Tesla stock traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.23. The stock had a trading volume of 71,528,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,994,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,721 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

