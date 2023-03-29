Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03.

About Teton Advisors

Teton Advisors, Inc engages in the provision of registered investment adviser services. It offers its funds and separately managed accounts to individuals and institutions directly and through third party intermediaries. The company operates through the investment advisory and asset management businesses.

