TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $11,379,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

