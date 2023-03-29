The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Andersons has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of ANDE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 36,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,366. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Andersons has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.58. Andersons had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,627,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $114,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,298. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 2.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Andersons by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANDE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

