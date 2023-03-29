The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS BKGFY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About The Berkeley Group

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($46.77) to GBX 3,992 ($49.05) in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

(Get Rating)

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.