The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 28th total of 11,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,656.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,610 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,794,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.