The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.7% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Kearns & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $93.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,096,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,826,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,439,610 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

