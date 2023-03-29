The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Shares of KO stock opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $265.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

