The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE SRV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 31,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $172,056.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,870,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,516,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 166.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 84,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

