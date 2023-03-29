The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of GAP in a report released on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GAP’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

GAP Stock Performance

GAP stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in GAP by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GAP by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after buying an additional 124,677 shares during the period. Towle & Co increased its holdings in GAP by 9,453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after buying an additional 2,610,230 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GAP in the 4th quarter valued at $20,617,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 22,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $201,220.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,582 shares of company stock valued at $287,557. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is -109.09%.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

