The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €2.20 Price Target

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €2.20 ($2.37) target price by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 62.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €5.20 ($5.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Aroundtown Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €1.36 ($1.46) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of €5.57 ($5.99).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

