The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on THG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $126.60. 30,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.85. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

