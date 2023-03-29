The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 7,252 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian J. Wendling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,353. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,402,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

