The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 530.4% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The New America High Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:HYB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 26,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,355. The New America High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $8.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.
The New America High Income Fund Announces Dividend
About The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
Featured Stories
