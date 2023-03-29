The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Trading Up 4.8%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The Sage Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

About The Sage Group

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.