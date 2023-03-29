The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.
The Swatch Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $62.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.90.
About The Swatch Group
