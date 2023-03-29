The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $62.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.19. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.