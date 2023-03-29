The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 477,194 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.7 %
TTD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,547. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 598.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
