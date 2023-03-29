The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles Sells 477,194 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTD stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,547. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 598.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average is $52.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

