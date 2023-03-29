The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Holdings Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,055. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.46, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.70.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.30.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

