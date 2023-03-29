Theriva Biologics (TOVX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its 12/31/2022 earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect Theriva Biologics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Theriva Biologics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Theriva Biologics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Theriva Biologics

In other news, CEO Steven A. Shallcross acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-020 and SYN-004. SYN-020 is intended to prevent the antibiotic-mediated microbiome damage, C.

