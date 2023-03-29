Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 5.2% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $554.49. 217,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,637. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $618.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.06 and a 200 day moving average of $545.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

