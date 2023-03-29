ThermoGenesis (THMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 15.6 %

THMO stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.60. ThermoGenesis has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $33.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.