Thomas Kingsbury Buys 92,500 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Kohl’s Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 4,189,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
