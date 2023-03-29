Thomas Kingsbury Buys 92,500 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Kingsbury purchased 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KSS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.05. 4,189,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,221,851. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,580,000 after buying an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $42,157,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,591,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

