Thompson Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,575 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

