Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,376,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,265 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

