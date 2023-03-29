Thompson Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

