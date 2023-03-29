Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $693,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 95.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

