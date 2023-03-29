Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,684 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ZION shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.91.

Insider Activity

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Articles

