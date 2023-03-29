Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,715 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.8% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 48,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,104.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.70.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.