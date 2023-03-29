Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in March

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
Shares of THBRF remained flat at $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
