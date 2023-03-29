Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Down 45.2% in March

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of THBRF remained flat at $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,960. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, and internationally. Its portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. The company's programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

