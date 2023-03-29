TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Short Interest Update

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 315,858 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 567,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,837,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after acquiring an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 258,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Price Performance

USCT remained flat at $10.40 during trading on Wednesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

