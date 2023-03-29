TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) were down 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 548,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,423,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TMC the metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

