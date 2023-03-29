Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE TOT opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$9.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Total Energy Services

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 112,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at C$970,188.80. In related news, Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach acquired 4,762 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,095.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,281 shares in the company, valued at C$555,469.98. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 112,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$970,188.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$970,188.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 324,595 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,501. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Total Energy Services

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.