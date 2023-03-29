Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TXP stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.45. The stock has a market cap of £147.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3,175.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.09. Touchstone Exploration has a 1 year low of GBX 51 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 114 ($1.40).

Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

