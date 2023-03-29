Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Short Interest Update

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSUKY traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

About Toyo Suisan Kaisha

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, Cold Storage, and Other. The Seafood segment processes and sells fresh seafood products.

