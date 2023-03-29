TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 7.4% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.01 and last traded at $11.99. 452,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 838,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Trading Up 7.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.71 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after buying an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.