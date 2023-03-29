TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.94

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.94 and traded as high as C$12.04. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$12.04, with a volume of 210,859 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.25 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.03.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.08. The stock has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

TransAlta Renewables Announces Dividend

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 335.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

