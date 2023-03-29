Traxx (TRAXX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Million

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Traxx has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $408,800.88 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traxx token can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Traxx has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

